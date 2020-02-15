Tipperary fuel station in plans to develop fast-fill CNG outlet.

A Tipperary fuel station is included in plans to develop a fast-fill Compressed Natural Gas outlet.

The Applegreen outlet on the M7 at Junction 27 Birdhill, and the company’s forecourt at Midway, Portlaoise at exit 17, are the focus of the 2 million Euro deal.

The project is in conjunction with Gas Networks Ireland.





CNG is a natural gas which is a proven alternative to diesel or petrol.

Construction on the project will get underway this summer with both stations expected to be in operation by the end of this year.