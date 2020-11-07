Tipperary footballers reach Munster final following heroic battle with Limerick

Tipperary are through to the Munster Football final.

They’ve beaten Limerick by a point after extra-time on a final scoreline of 1-15 to 2-11.

David Power’s men were down by seven points at half-time before a Liam Casey goal saw them take the lead at the second half water break.





The sides finished level following an excellent equalising point in injury time from Conor Sweeney.

Brian Fox kicked the winning point in extra-time and Tipperary will now face the winners of tomorrow’s meeting of Cork and Kerry, in the Munster Final in two weeks time.