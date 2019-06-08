Tipperary Footballers at a crossroads

Tipp’s game against Down is a season defining one for this group of players according to one time Ireland Compromise rules manager and former Tipperary senior football manager Seamus MacCarthy.

The Premier side travel to Newry to take on a Down team that were knocked out of the Ulster championship by Armagh.

Liam Kearns has named the same starting fifteen for the game that went down to Limerick in the Munster quarter final at Thurles.





Speaking to Stephen Gleeson on last nights ‘Across the Line’ here on Tipp FM former Tipp manager Seamus MacCarthy said while this is a huge game, the Tipperary team is now at a crossroads

Throw in is at 2 O Clock on Sunday in Pairc Esler Newry.