Tipperary Fire Service appeal to people not to burn anything on their land during this time

There’s an appeal to landowners in Tipperary to stop burning on their lands, effective immediately.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service say they often get calls to those kinds of incidents when passers-by or neighbours don’t know what’s going on.

However, they say it’s just to risky for their members to respond to those cases now.





Chief Fire Officer in Tipperary, Dave Carroll says there will be financial implications for people still burning if they’re called out:

“It would be very disappointing that our pleas would be ignored because really it’s a public health issue. It’s the health and safety of our staff that’s being compromised as a result of their actions.

“They will be issued with a bill. They’ll be issued with the cost. They’ll be expected to pay the full economical cost.

“But it’s not about that. It really is about the safety of our crew. We have 127 fire fighters across Tipperary. If people ignore this, they’re placing them in increased harm’s way.”