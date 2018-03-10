Tipperary FG gear up for Selection Convention

Tipperary’s 7 Fine Gael election hopefuls go head to head tonight as the party’s selection convention takes place in Thurles.

Those vying to get on the ticket for the next General electiona are former TD Noel Coonan, councillors Michael Murphy, Michael Fitzgerald and Mary ‘Hanna’ Hourigan, as well as Garret Ahearn, Shelagh Marshall and Mary Newman.

The convention gets underway at the Premier Hall in Thurles at 7 this evening after it was postponed last week due to Storm Emma and The Beast from the East.





Last night Jackie Cahill was chosen as Fianna Fail’s election candidate after he secured well over the quota at the party’s Tipperary convention at the Anner Hotel.

Deputy Cahil says they will be targetting two seats this time round and he’s also confident of picking up votes in the Lower Ormond which returns to the electoral constituency.