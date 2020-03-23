Tipperary family carers welcome positive news on Emergency Payments from government

There’s some positive news for Carers as the government has clarified their status with regard to the Emergency Payment for those impacted by Covid-19.

There had been concerns that many carers who were also working part-time would not qualify for the allowance if they lost their job.

Local manager of Family Carer’s Ireland Richie Molloy says the Citizens Information website had said the Carer’s Allowance was excluded from the payment:

“I must compliment the Department for acting so swiftly. There was an announcement made to our organisation late on Friday evening that family carers that are on the full carers’ allowance can also, if they lose their parttime employment due to the coronavirus or anything related to it, can also apply for the emergency payment.

“So it’s certainly very welcome news and takes a lot of tension away from family carers.”