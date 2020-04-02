Tipperary family carers invited to participate as first Carers Coffee Club launched

Family Carers Ireland has today launched the first Carers Coffee Club.

It’s a new idea bringing carers together through Facebook Live.

Local Family Carers Ireland manager Richie Molloy says it will tackle the isolation felt by many carers.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said up to now they have had monthly support group meetings for carers:

“Since the coronavirus has come about and everything has really stopped, our organisation came up with this rather novel idea of doing an online coffee club.

“As this goes on it will be done maybe twice a week going forward. Family Carers can submit questions by private message to the page and these questions then will be addressed on the live stream.”

The national Family Carers Ireland Facebook page can be found here.