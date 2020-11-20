Tipperary enterprise centres to receive over €280,000

More than 280,000 euro has been granted for three enterprise centres in Tipperary.

It’s part of an overall pot of 8.4 million euro.

The three centres locally to benefit are: Questum Acceleration Centre, Clonmel which is getting 112,300 euro; Thurles Community Enterprise Centre, which is getting almost 98,000; and the Sustainable Ireland Cooperative Society and North Tipp Green Enterprise Park – that’s getting almost 72,000 euro.





The fund was launched in August and was open to centres that were significantly impacted by COVID-19.