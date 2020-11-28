Tipperary eliminated from All Ireland Camogie Championship

Tipperary are out of the All Ireland senior camogie championship.

They’ve been beaten by Galway in the semi-final on a final scoreline of 1-11 to 8 points.

An early Carrie Dolan goal was crucial for the Tribeswomen as they overcame the Premier in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.





Tipperary goalkeeper Áine Slattery saved a penalty in the 48th minute but Bill Mullaney’s side were unable to capitalize on the scoreboard following the save.

The defeat is Tipperary’s third loss at the semi-final stage in three years.

Galway will now face Kilkenny in the All Ireland final.