Tipperary dual star returns to Australia

The Tipperary Ladies Football and Camogie teams will be without one of their star players for the rest of the season.

Boherlahan-Dualla’s Orla O’Dwyer had started championship games for both codes in previous weeks but has since returned to Australia to play in the women’s Australian Football League.

O’Dwyer was signed to the Brisbane Lions ahead of the 2020 season and made seven appearances in her rookie year.





She flew out to Brisbane yesterday to begin pre-season training for the 2021 season which is due to begin in February.