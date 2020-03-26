Tipperary doctor says she’s relieved by COVID-19 statistics here but warns we can’t be complacent

A Tipperary doctor says she’s relieved by the way the figures for COVID-19 are progressing in Ireland and feels we are doing well.

Dr Mary Ryan is an endocrinologist based in Nenagh and says that if we keep adhering to the strict measures put in place, we will save lives.

Speaking to Tipp FM, she said the government has been taking all the right steps…





“I think we’re doing really well. I really do. I feel that Leo Varadkar and the Chief Medical Officer stepped in on time closing the schools.

“I think they did a great job. There’s been a few more cases but I actually think that the numbers — I’m delighted with the curve. I feel that we’re flattening the curve.”