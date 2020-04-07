Tipperary dentist appeals to HSE to do more for emergency dental services

A dentist in Tipperary is appealing to the HSE to do more to assist in the roll out of emergency dental services during the pandemic.

Dr Pádraig Ó Reachtagáin, based in Roscrea, has had to stall his plans to create a remote dental hub due in recent weeks, which had been intended for emergency work such as dental extractions.

The Irish Dental Association is seeking the creation of designated dental health centres, to take pressure off demand on dental units in hospitals.





Dr Ó Reachtagáin says it’s a crucial service for the general public, especially healthcare staff:

“I had a case this morning where a nurse was in really bad dental pain, and thankfully I think the dental hospital are going to look after her. But that’s how difficult it is.

“I have a doctor coming to see me later on today – he’s having difficulties too. You know, these people have to be able to work.

“We need some support somehow to be able to provide these sort of services. We’re part of the whole healthcare team and I don’t know why the HSE don’t see it that way.”