Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett victorious in Australia

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett has opened his account for 2020.

Riding with his new team Deceuninck Quick Step the 29-year-old won the first stage of the Tour Down Under in Australia taking the bunch sprint at the end of the 150-kilometre opener, which started and finished in Tanunda.

He just edged out Jasper Philipsen of the UAE team with Erik Baska of Bora Hansgrohe in 3rd.





It was the perfect start to life with his new team for Bennett, who will swap the Irish national champions jersey for the leaders Ochre jersey on tomorrow’s 136-kilometre second stage of the Tour Down Under, which finishes in Stirling.