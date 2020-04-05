Tipperary cycling fans will have to wait for exciting opening stage end to Rás Tailteann

Cycling fans in Tipperary will have to wait a little longer before enjoying what should be a spectacular end to the opening stage of this year’s Tailteann.

The organisers were this week forced to postpone the 5-day event which was due to start on June 10th due to the Covid-9 pandemic.

However Race Director Eugene Moriarty says the opening run from Dublin to Horse & Jockey promises to be memorable whenever it happens.





He told Tipp FM that the finish will be akin to a big sprint stage in the Tour de France.