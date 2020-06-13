Tipperary County Council urged to start collecting fees through Vacant Sites Levy

Tipperary County Council is being urged to start collecting fees through the Vacant Sites Levy in a bid to boost the local authority’s coffers.

Under the Urban Regeneration and Housing Act, planning authorities are required to establish a register of vacant sites in their area.

A levy of 7% of the market value can be imposed on sites which are left idle.





There are two sites in the Premier County which are currently on the register – invoices are currently being prepared in relation to these sites.

Councillor Máirín McGrath says the levy would generate income which the council badly needs at the moment.