Tipperary County Council taking steps to ease pressure on businesses during COVID-19 crisis

Tipperary County Council is taking action to help businesses hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Particular concerns have been expressed on the impact it will have on smaller traders.

The annual rates bill is due to be issued by the local authority around now – however Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn says the council has taken steps to ease the pressure on local businesses.





He has told Tipp FM today that around 100 bills will be sent out this week, but only to the likes of the big multinational companies.

The bills for the vast majority of businesses won’t be going out this week or for the foreseeable future.