Tipperary County Council establishes dedicated ‘Community Response Service’

A dedicated community response service is being established by Tipperary County Council.

The local authority says it will act as a signpost for people, where their staff will refer callers to the appropriate supports – be they national or local.

They say there’s been a very marked increase in people contacting them already in the last fortnight or so and they’re now receiving between 500 and 600 calls a day.





A statement to Tipp FM reads:

In response to the Taoiseach’s announcement on Friday night, Tipperary County Council would like to announce the following measures:

 With immediate effect from Monday 30th March 2020, all County Council offices including Municipal District Offices are closed to members of the public until further notice, with the exception of some very limited public access, strictly by appointment for certain housing/homeless services.

 A dedicated Community Response service will be established which will act as a Signpost, and refer callers to the appropriate agency supports, local and national help lines as required (e.g. Gardai, ALONE, the Samaritans, Citizens Information etc) which will Coordinate and assist in the delivery of food, fuel and medicine to vulnerable people where their usual sources of support are unavailable, through community structures such as the GAA, Local Link Tipperary, Community meals and the Local Development Companies. A further statement will issue in this regard over the coming days.

 Only priority services will continue to be maintained (e.g. water supply and waste water services) as well as emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance) together with minimal waste management/street cleansing services and a minimal parks maintenance service.

 Tipperary Fire Service will continue to operate as normal.

 The Motor Tax Offices will be closed, however postal and online motor tax service business will continue to operate.

 Civic Amenity sites will only accept household waste. Council staff will ensure a continuity of essential and critical service across our key operations and the Council’s Crisis Management Team will continue to meet on an ongoing basis. General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by:-

 Post or

 Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

 Email to [email protected] The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services are;  Roads – 1890 923 948

 Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) – 1890 923 948

 Water and Wastewater – 1850 278 278 Tipperary County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.