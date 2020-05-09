Tipperary County Board issue statement to members and clubs on continuing Covid-19 pandemic

Following the announcement of the Governments Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business last weekend, plus Croke Parks statement welcoming the proposals, Tipperary Co. Board have issued the following update to their members and clubs on a few areas arising from the continuing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Club Games/Training & Pitches

Following on from Croke Parks statement we are instructing our clubs to continue to refrain from organising on-field activity so therefore our GAA facilities must remain closed until July 20th as part of efforts to prevent gatherings which breach the restrictions. The GAA will issue detailed advice before any return to play, outlining the steps we have to take to facilitate the re-commencement of our training and games, both in terms of physical engagement and around the use of our facilities. Tipperary Co Board is confident that we will still be able to play club competitions this year, subject of course to public health guidance. There will be a phased resumption of training at club level to allow players to prepare appropriately for playing games.We can confirm however that no inter-county games are expected to take place before October. The protection of all the people who play and attend our games is of paramount importance and must come before any onfield activities. Getting our championships and leagues finalised in their present format will probably be impossible so over the coming weeks the County Management Committee and Co CCC will draw up possible scenarios based on the potential time frames available. Naturally these will only be recommendations and will have to be approved by Co Committee before seeking a derogation from Croke Park to change our championship structures agreed at the 2019 Co Committee meeting.





The maintenance of facilities can continue whilst adhering to the guidelines and from May 18 construction work on our grounds is also permitted.





Players Injury Scheme

All Clubs and players are reminded that the Player Injury Scheme is suspended and will remain so until an official return to action protocol is confirmed. All pre lockdown claims are being administered and paid in the normal manner. The Injury Benefit Fund is reliant both on a percentage of all Championship Gate Receipts at Provincial and Central level which totalled €2.6m in 2019 combined with €5m approx. of annual club subscriptions. It is acknowledged that Clubs have paid most of their subscriptions for 2020 and some are now requesting a potential rebate from the Fund due to its current closure. This will not be possible in the short term as the scheme has current claims in existence for January, February and March and until there is full clarity around the resumption, timing and volume of the games programme (which will lead to further new claims) it will not be possible to work out or estimate any potential surplus until closer to the year end. At that point it may be possible to offer a partial rebate or potentially a significant reduction or extension on the 2021 scheme membership. The Injury benefit fund runs annually from January to December and Clubs and Counties have 60 days to lodge claims so the overall final position of the 2020 Fund will not be known until the end of February 2021. The Injury Benefit Fund cover only applies to registered members as per the terms of the Fund and we have been advised that some units have not yet registered their members for 2020.

2020 P&L/Property Insurance Premiums

Tipperary Co Board has received clarification that counties were given an extension / deferral of their 2020 Insurance premiums for April only. Clubs are reminded that membership and public liability will need to be in place for the return of our activities and are advised to pay their premiums in the weeks ahead.

The 2020 Insurance premium had been paid in full by Croke Park CLG to our Insurers Allianz & AIG and full Insurance cover (Property & Liability) remains in place despite the lockdown. A rebate of insurance premiums would not be considered by insurers at this time but the benefit of a reduced claims history during the crisis would be factored into upcoming insurance renewal negotiations. The collection of the outstanding insurance premiums as charged out to counties is now a fundamental and critical number in Croke Parks cash flow projections and collection of the premium is now both a necessity and a priority. Tipperary Co Board must confirm this necessity and requirement for units to pay insurances and that any savings arising from the loss of activity in our Clubs and Counties would hopefully benefit the renewal premiums over the coming years. Unfortunately the current five years claims history of the Association is poor (specifically for non GAA activity) and this is currently one of the main factors that may potentially effect our insurance premiums next year.

Next week all Tipperary GAA Clubs will receive notice of their premium for 2020 along with their charge for membership registration (€2 per member) up to April 1st. For most clubs their Insurance premium will be similar to 2019. Once you receive this figure we are requesting that you forward a cheque to your Divisional Treasurer during this month of May and they will co-ordinate the collection within their Division on our behalf.

Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw 2020/21

The Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw which was due to commence this month has been rescheduled to commence on Friday September 18th. We are confident there will be a full resumption of games activity well in advance of this date to allow clubs promote the draw. Lár na Pairce office personnel have already prepared the New Draw material and this is ready for collection for any individual clubs who wish to make an immediate start. The Final receipts for the 2019/20 Draw will not be posted out until August 1st which is just about six weeks before the first draw. Enclosed with the receipt will be details of an easy system for paying the new draw subscription on-line if preferred and thus avoiding promoters calling to members houses during the current pandemic.

Cúl Camps

Despite the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year’s Kellogg’s Cúl Camps in July/Aug and will communicate any changes to this approach with clubs if they arise.

Go raibh maith agaibh.