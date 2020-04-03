Tipperary Council meeting to take place via videolink for first time today

For the first time in the history of Tipperary County Council, they’ll hold a special meeting entirely by videolink today.

A number of the elected representatives will be gathering in the five district offices of the council to debate a number of important issues.

A council spokesperson has told Tipp FM News that it’s important today’s meeting goes ahead because approval is needed for a some vital funding and other changes.





Given the uncertainty of when the pandemic will subside, they decided a videolink meeting was necessary.

A number of councillors are being divided between the council’s five district offices where they’ll be in front of a camera and livestreamed to each other.

The first thing they have to do today is approve a change to the standing orders so that this form of meeting is recognised as being legitimate and will provide cover for any decisions that are made by the council during this public health crisis or any future one.

Secondly, they’re being asked to approve an overdraft facility not exceeding €25,000,000 for this year.

That’s followed by approval to get loans from the Housing Finance Agency up to €3.6 million so that mortgages can be advanced under the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme.

Thirdly, they’ll be asked to approve the development of 10 new social houses at Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone – the public consultation period for which has just ended.

And they’ll also be discussing an arrangement agreed with Kilkenny County Council to make all public lighting in the county LED within the next few years.

Today’s meeting begins at 11 o’clock.