Tipperary Council CEO says full force of the law will be brought on those caught fly-tipping during this time

The CEO of Tipperary County Council is raising concerns about a number of fly tipping incidents in the county.

Joe McGrath says he’s noted a limited number of examples, and warns that enforcement teams remain on guard to pursue those responsible.

Private waste collection services are continuing during the lockdown, while the Council’s five civic amenity sites also remain open to the public in Clonmel, Cashel, Donohill, Nenagh, and Roscrea.





Mr McGrath says the Council remains ready to step in and take action against illegal dumping:

“We haven’t gone away. This would be considered an essential service.

“Our enforcement team will be on the ground if necessary, to deal with these issues.

“If we do find any evidence of unauthorised fly-tipping or unauthorised dumping around the county, we will pursue that. We will seek to bring the full force of the law on those that are responsible for it.”