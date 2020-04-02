Tipperary company offers to help companies or individuals involved in fight against COVID-19

A Tipperary company is offering equipment or storage space free of charge to organisations, companies or individuals involved in the fight against Covid-19.

The Suirway Group – which is based in Carrick-on-Suir – is involved mostly in the material handling business providing fork lifts, pallet trucks and stackers.

Managing Director James Coleman says they’re glad to help in any way they can:





“We just figured that there may be companies in the region who are maybe importing extra quantities of stuff, or there may be companies who want to store stuff to make room for, be it bedding or new equipment or pharmaceuticals or whatever.

“Anything really that we could do to help.

“They may not have the capacity to handle that so we can provide a loading/unloading facility. We can also provide equipment to them if they’re taking in container-loads rather than van-loads, in comparison to before.”