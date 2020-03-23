Tipperary Co Board Update on Covid-19

In what are becoming increasingly difficult and challenging times for many, Tipperary Co. Board, like all clubs and county boards await further advice from Croke Park, who too are at a loss, to foresee a solution for a resumption of activity within the current crisis.

Tipperary County Board would therefore like to take this opportunity to update our members and clubs on a few areas arising from the current Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

CLUB GAMES





The county C.C.C have agreed to extend the date for commencement of games, training and all field and off field related activities from the 29th of March up to and including the 26th of April. This includes all County and Divisional Championship and League games plus Coiste na nÓg activities. The CCC will keep in touch and act on further advice that will come from the HSE, Government and Croke Park. Getting our championships and leagues finalised in their present format will probably prove problematic, if not indeed impossible, as time moves on, but the protection of all the people who play and attend our games is of paramount importance and must come before on field activities.

COACHING & GAMES DEVELOPMENT

Tipperary Co. GAA Board will respect the wishes and follow the guidance from the National Games Development Executive Operations Committee where they said “there was a strong commitment from Croke Park and Munster GAA to our staff and a genuine recognition of their efforts (often above the call of duty) on behalf of the Association down through the year’s. This is reflected in a strong desire that not alone will our Games Development personnel continue to remain in work for the foreseeable future but that their efforts will be of tremendous benefit to our grassroots members in these unprecedented and challenging times. Games Development staff will be provided with a full schedule of work on a weekly basis. This will reflect National, Provincial and County requirements. The schedule of work for the coming three weeks has been agreed with the County Games Managers”. Further to this Tipperary Co. Board wish to confirm the cancellation of all Easter Camps which were scheduled to operate from April 7th-16th and also, all Academy and Development Squad activity has been deferred until further notice.

TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw due to commence Friday May 8th will be deferred three weeks to Friday May 29th. This date will be reviewed again subject to national directives on dates for a resumption of games activity. Lár na Pairce office personnel will continue to prepare the New Draw material and individual clubs will be contacted when their pack is ready for collection or delivery. Final receipts for the 2019/20 Draw will not be posted out until the date for the new draw is confirmed.

MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION

Clubs are advised to continue registering all their members before April 1st (next Wednesday) even though they may not have the opportunity to collect the membership fee. As the registration fee is only €2 per member it is best err on the side of caution and avoid any difficulties later.

PUBLIC LIABILITY / PROPERTY INSURANCE

Over the next few weeks Tipperary Co. Board will be sending out invoices for 2020 P&L/Property Insurance premiums. Most clubs can budget for a similar figure to 2019 unless any new developments have altered their premium. We will be in touch with those relevant clubs.

CLUB LOTTOS

A few clubs have looked for clarification on weekly local lotto draws etc. Some have a high percentage of on-line sales which involves no physical contact so we feel it’s entirely a club executive decision but they must be conscious of the restrictions involved in the interest of personal and public safety.

SEMPLE STADIUM

Semple Stadium has been offered by Tipperary Co. Board as a drive through test centre and was viewed by an official from the HSE on Wednesday last. That official has confirmed they do not require Semple Stadium now but may in the near future.

The Officers of Coiste Chontae Thiobráid Árann ask all our supporters, families and friends to look out for each other at this time, especially the most vulnerable in our society and to please adhere to all the guidelines from the HSE and local authorities. We want everyone to remain healthy and support one another at this time.