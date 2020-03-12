Tipperary-Clare Garda merge to begin in April

The merging of Tipperary and Clare’s Garda Divisions will begin in April.

It’s part of the second phase of the restructuring of divisions around the country.

It was revealed last September that the headquarters of the new division locally will be in Ennis in Clare – almost 120 kilometres from Tipperary’s current headquarters in Thurles.





However, they say that Superintendents will be located throughout the division and not just in HQ.

Impact assessments will also be carried out before any real change is made.

Tipperary GRA representative Tom Finnan says they’ve heard nothing to ease their concerns in the intervening months.