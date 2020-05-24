Tipperary carers encouraged to reach out for help

Carers in Tipperary are being encouraged to reach out for help via a new online counselling service.

It’s been established by Family Carers Ireland, and will connect carers with fully trained counsellors elsewhere in the country via an online webcam.

There are just over 12,500 family carers in Tipperary alone, and the organisation says that pressure on them has been amplified during the ongoing pandemic.





Tipperary area Manager with Family Carers Ireland, Richie Molloy is encouraging family carers to avail of the service by contacting the Clonmel office at 052 6170 455.