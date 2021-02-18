Tipperary camogie team working individually to ‘bridge the gap’ and reach an All-Ireland final

The Tipperary camogie team are working on two main areas to bridge the gap and reach an All-Ireland final, according to Roisin Howard.

Manager Bill Mullaney has brought in Denis Kelly and Angelo Walsh to work on the squads skills as well as strength and conditioning.

While the squad can’t meet up to train, individual work is being done by the players under the guidance of these new coaches.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Cahir’s Howard is hoping this work will help them reach the decider in 2021:

“Denis is focusing on the hurling aspect and he sends in things every week that we can improve on with things like long-distance striking.

“Angelo would be focusing on our strength and conditioning and I think they are two main areas that we probably really need to develop on to close that gap and reach an All-Ireland final, which we’ve failed to do in the last few years.”