Tipperary businessman and All-Ireland winner says we need to look at the positives in the current crisis

A Tipperary All-Ireland winner is spreading a message of hope amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nenagh’s Michael Cleary, who also manages JKC Toymaster in the town, believes that the current difficulties are an important reminder of what’s truly important in life.

Many community groups have been established across the Premier County to help deliver food and medication to those who are most at-risk.





And Mr Cleary believes the world will be better off once we get to the other side of this pandemic:

“I have reason to be concerned about the future of my business, everybody has. The economy is probably going into meltdown. But what’s really important now is the health and wealth of our loved ones and family.

“That’s all that really matters. I’m not particularly concerned about money – that will all take care of itself.

“Once my family are well and stay safe, and my friends and loved ones, and people that I know and the wider population – once we can all stay healthy and get through this.

“When everything is stripped back, it’s all about health. There’s that old saying that’s so, so true, ‘Health is Wealth.'”