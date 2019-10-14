Tipperary businesses are being urged to avail of the services of the Local Enterprise Offices and Chamber of Commerce in relation to Brexit.

The comments from Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy come as discussions between EU and UK officials resume in what could be a defining week in Brexit negotiations.

Councillor Murphy is also the Head of the Irish Delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions.





He says irrespective of the outcome of those talks Tipperary businesses will be facing major change.