Tipperary are out of the All-Ireland football championship.

They were knocked out yesterday at the hands of Mayo on a final scoreline of 5-20 to 3-13.

The Munster champions conceded four first half goals, giving James Horan’s side a 16-point lead at the half.





The Tipperary goals came from Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney and Paudie Feehan.

Mayo will now attempt to stop the six-in-a-row chasing Dublin in this year’s final on Saturday December 19th.