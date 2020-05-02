Tipperary beauty spots the focus of Garda patrols this weekend

Beauty spots across Tipperary will be the focus of Garda patrols and checkpoints this Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s in a effort to ensure people comply with the 2 kilometre radius travel restriction in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

There were reports over Easter that people were ignoring this and congregating at popular tourist areas around the country.





Chief Superintendent Derek Smart of the Tipperary Garda Division says as part of Operation Fanacht members of the force will be keeping an eye on such areas in the Premier County.