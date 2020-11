The Tipperary camogie team are into the All-Ireland semi-final.

They’ve beaten Waterford in the quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-10.

Karen Kennedy scored Tipperary’s goal in a player of the match performance.





Tipp goalkeeper Áine Slattery made a crucial save in injury time to keep Bill Mullaney’s side ahead.

The Premier now go onto an All-Ireland Semi-Final on November 28th to face either Galway or Kilkenny.