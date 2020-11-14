Tipperary beat Cork to reach All-Ireland Quarter-Final

Tipperary have beaten Cork to qualify for the All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

A late Jake Morris goal was the defining score of the game as the Premier ran out 2-18 to 1-17 winners.

A second half goal from Jason Forde saw Liam Sheedy’s men up by two at the second half water break but despite a purple patch from the Rebels, the men in blue and gold battled back for a huge victory.





The defending All-Ireland champions will now be in the draw for the quarter-finals, where they will face the runners-up of either the Munster Final or the Leinster Final.