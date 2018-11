Dr Clare O’Leary is the first Irish woman to climb Mount Everest.

The Bandon native is a consultant gastroenterologist and physician at South Tipperary General Hospital.

In 2004 she reached the summit of Everest on her second attempt.





She became the first Irish woman to ski across Greenland in 2007 and to ski the full length of the South Pole in 2008.

Dr O’Leary has now received an honorary doctorate from NUIG for what were described as her “incredible displays of tenacity and courage”.