Tipperary Bank of Ireland customers who are cocooning can avail of new measures to manage account

Bank of Ireland customers who are cocooning at the moment are being encouraged to avail of new measures to manage their account without having to leave their home.

The bank says that account holders can now get in touch with their local branch to nominate a trusted friend or family member to carry out basic transactions.

2016 All Ireland winning manager, Michael Ryan, is Head of Bank of Ireland for Tipperary.





He’s been explaining to Fran Curry on Tipp Today how the new system works:

“It’s driven by the customer themselves. They have to confer that authority. So they have to complete a form and have it returned to us.

“Supposing I chose you, Fran. I would complete the form and put on it that Fran is going to call in and do transactions for me. And they’re very controlled transactions.

“It’s not a carte blanche access to the account. You in turn then need to turn up to your local branch with your ID and address verification so that the staff there can verify that you are who you are.”