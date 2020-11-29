Tipperary baby with a rare genetic disorder’s return home for Christmas receives boost

Hopes for a Tipperary baby’s return to New Zealand with his parents have received an early Christmas boost.

Harrison Dunne, whose father James is from Graigue, Moycarkey, and mother Elizabeth is from New Zealand, was born in Ireland in September with a rare genetic disorder called Myotubular Myopathy.

His parents are fundraising for a specialist flight to get him back to New Zealand where the climate is better suited to his condition.





The target has been reduced to 70,000 euro following recent good news about a commercial flight, and donations can be made on the GoFundMe page ‘Bring Baby Harrison Home’.

Harrison’s mother Elizabeth says they could now return to New Zealand before Christmas:

“We’ve had some exciting news this week were both Temple street and Starship, which is the children’s hospital in New Zealand, have agreed on how he (Harrison) can be transported.

“We’ve actually got some news that we could get home before Christmas.

“So, we just have to raise the funds and we should be able to get on the plane in a few weeks.”

Donations can also be made via bank transfer. Please contact Tipp FM directly for bank details.