Tipperary artist draws a tribute to Late Late Toy Show hero

A local artist has paid tribute to one of the young heroes of the Late Late Toy Show with a portrait.

Six-year-old Adam King captured the hearts of the nation with his appearance, speaking about his love of space and offering virtual hugs.

Clonmel’s Courtney McGuire took on the task over the weekend of drawing Adam, and it’s hoped that it’ll be brought to the young boy’s attention in the coming days.





Speaking on Drivetime with Owen Lonergan on Tipp FM this evening, she outlined why he grabbed her imagination:

“I thought he was a ray of sunshine from the moment he came on. For a six-year-old, he was so intelligent and articulate.

“He inspired me to draw a picture of him, so I did a commission over the weekend of Adam and hopefully his family get to see it.”

She says that a friend of one of Adam’s teachers has already been in touch, so it’s hoped that it’ll be brought to Adam’s attention soon.