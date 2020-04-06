Tipperary animal rescue centre warning about suspicious man calling to houses

A Tipperary based animal rescue centre is warning of a man calling to houses claiming to have the power to seize animals due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

People are being advised to keep a close eye on their pets and not to leave them outside unattended.

Nicky Veasy of Mo Chara Animal Rescue says it’s a cause for concern and is advising people to contact their local Garda station if the man calls to their home:





“We had a report last week from a lady who adopted a dog from us saying that an individual going from door to door was claiming to be from the dog control unit at Tipperary County Council.

“[They were] asking to take the dogs away because of the COVID-19 outbreak – saying that the dogs were dangerous. They’re preying on vulnerable people saying they’re dangerous to their health.

“This individual is described as being stocky, with dark hair, with a moustached, sometimes wearing a hi-vis jacket, sometimes not.”