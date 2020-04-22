Tippeary student nurse speaks about being spat at by group of teenagers in Roscrea

A local nurse has spoken of how she was spat at by a group of youths in Roscrea.

Caroline was enjoying a few well-earned days off from working on the frontline dealing with Covid-19 patients.

She spoke to Fran Curry earlier about her experience when she went out for a walk recently:





“I was spat on and coughed on by a group of teenagers that were hanging around. They spat at me. They spat at me, Fran.

“I’m going through turmoil at the moment. My own mental and physical health is struggling now and to be spat at by people…”

She continued, “I go to work every single morning and we don’t know what we’re facing. I mean, I’ve laid out two people who have died from the virus. And it is not funny.”

Caroline says she knew the culprits in question and was subsequently contacted by one of the teenagers’ parents who apologised.

She also says her son is staying with his father at this time for the sake of his health and safety, which she is also finding particularly hard.

However, he drew her this picture to help lift her spirits:

You can listen back to Caroline’s emotional interview below:



