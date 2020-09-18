Tipp woman anxiously awaiting scan at UHL

A Nenagh woman says she’s determined to live her life to the fullest, despite being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor.

32-year-old mother-of-three, and chef, Alannah Sheehan was diagnosed in February and underwent surgery in March, where 90% of her tumor was removed.

However, the rest of it can’t be taken out and she’s been undergoing radiation and oral chemotherapy to manage it.





She says she’s doing all she can to live her life but a delay in a scan at University Hospital Limerick is now hampering that.

“I had to wait six months for my brain to fully heal and for them to get a good all round picture of where we’re at. Basically to see if I’m stable.”

“Right now I don’t know if the radiation has worked or not and the only way – the perfect time – to check is half way through chemo. So if there’s anybody listening from Limerick sort that scan out. I’m furious – my scan should have been this month. Next week I’m doing chemo so now I have to wait longer than I should have.

“I need to know where I’m at in life.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to fund raise for Alannah’s treatment called ‘worth_fighting4’.

You can listen back to Alannah’s interview here