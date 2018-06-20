Tipp U21’s to face Limerick named

Tipp U21s are gearing up for their Munster semi final against Limerick.
Tipp boss Liam Cahill announced his side last night.
It includes 12 of the starting 15 All-Ireland minor winning team from 2016 while four of those Brian McGrath, Mark Kehoe, Ger Browne and Lyndon Fairbrother along with David Gleeson were on last year’s U21 team.
Manager Liam Cahill says he’ll need those with experience to lead the charge in Semple tomorrow…
The Tipperary team lines out as follows;
1. Ciarán Barrett – Clonmel Óg
2. Podge Campion – Drom-Inch
3. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule
5. Cian Flanagan – Newport
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
8. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
9. Colin English (Capt.) – Fr. Sheehy’s
10. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
11. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
12. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
13. David Gleeson – Ballinahinch
14. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
15. Lyndon Fairbrother – JK Brackens
Subs:
16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
17. Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
18. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
19. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
20. Jimmy Ryan – Clonoulty-Rossmore
21. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
22. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
23. Shane Neville – Lattin-Cullen
24. Stephen Nolan – Drom-Inch