Tipp U21’s to face Limerick named

Tipp U21s are gearing up for their Munster semi final against Limerick.

Tipp boss Liam Cahill announced his side last night.

It includes 12 of the starting 15 All-Ireland minor winning team from 2016 while four of those Brian McGrath, Mark Kehoe, Ger Browne and Lyndon Fairbrother along with David Gleeson were on last year’s U21 team.





Manager Liam Cahill says he’ll need those with experience to lead the charge in Semple tomorrow…

The Tipperary team lines out as follows;

1. Ciarán Barrett – Clonmel Óg

2. Podge Campion – Drom-Inch

3. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

5. Cian Flanagan – Newport

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

8. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

9. Colin English (Capt.) – Fr. Sheehy’s

10. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

12. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. David Gleeson – Ballinahinch

14. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

15. Lyndon Fairbrother – JK Brackens

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

17. Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

18. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

19. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill

20. Jimmy Ryan – Clonoulty-Rossmore

21. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

22. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs

23. Shane Neville – Lattin-Cullen

24. Stephen Nolan – Drom-Inch