Tipperary’s performance against Limerick in last nights Munster Under 20 quarter final simply wasn’t good enough.

That’s the stark analysis from captain Darragh O’Leary following the Premiers 7 points to 6 loss in Rathkeale.

The single point defeat was the same margin as last season when the sides met at Semple Stadium.





Ardfinnan’s Darragh O’Leary admits they didn’t take their chances.