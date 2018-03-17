Tipp on track in League campaign

Tipperary are where they wanted to be heading into the National Hurling League, according to manager Michael Ryan.

They take on Dublin tomorrow afternoon at the quarter final stage of the competition.

Tipp have four changes from their last outing.





Cian Darcy of Kilruane MacDonagh’s was previously introduced as a substitute – he makes his starting debut while there is also a welcome return after injury for Thurles Sarsfields Michael Cahill as he gets his first outing of the current campaign.

With tight results throughout the league, Michael Ryan says they could have been in a relegation play-off.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.