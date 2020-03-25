Tipp Town and Thurles court sittings moved to Nenagh

Tipperary Town and Thurles district court sittings will be held at Nenagh Courthouse until further notice.

The nation’s district courts will also only be dealing with urgent matters for the foreseeable future.

These include criminal law cases where the accused is in custody, and family law cases for new applications for protection orders or interim barring orders.





Solicitors are to inform clients that they do not need to attend where their case is a non-urgent matter.

Courts Service statement, Wednesday March 25th, 2020.

The District Court

The President of the District Court has decided that given the developing COVID-19 situation and the need to focus on prevention of community spread of COVID-19 the following additional measures concerning the business of the Court will be implemented for the foreseeable future:

Parties with non-urgent cases are no longer required to attend court.

The District Court will continue to hear urgent matters only in all District Court Districts throughout the country.

Urgent matters are:

Criminal Law

Cases where the accused is in custody and cases where people are charged with new offences. It does not include criminal cases where the accused is on bail or is not in custody.

Remands where the accused is in custody should be dealt with by video-link wherever possible.

Family Law

New applications for protection orders or interim barring orders and return hearings of interim barring order cases. If safety order hearings are being adjourned interim protective orders will be extended to the new date.

Child Care Law

Extension of care orders and interim care orders and emergency care orders and exceptional or urgent interim care orders.

If your case does is not included in the description of urgent matters above, then it is a non-urgent matter and parties do not need to attend court.

Non-urgent cases will be adjourned, and parties will be told of their new court dates by ordinary post or by their solicitor or barrister where one is present.

Civil Matters

All District Court Civil matters are considered to be non-urgent and will be adjourned generally with liberty to re-enter either on consent or on notice to the other party.

Exceptions

A case which does not come into the defined urgent category can be treated as urgent if a good case can be made. A party can email the relevant court office setting out the reasons why the case should be considered urgent. This should be on notice to the other side who must be given a chance to set out their position.

These measures will be reviewed at the end of the legal term on the 12th April 2020 or earlier if needed.