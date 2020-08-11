Tipp Town taskforce working to secure funding

The Chairperson of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Taskforce says they’re delighted to have a heritage plan for the town in place.

The document was launched last week and outlines how the town’s history and heritage should be used to lead its regeneration.

Included among the measures in it are creating a military tourism offering and developing the likes of Bridewell Jail.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, Carmel Fox said funding is the mountain they still have to climb.

“There are a lot of funding streams nationally but in order to access them you need all your ducks in a row. You need to be very clear about the structure of what you’re dealing with. You probably need to have reports on that structure – you certainly need the physical plans for the works that need to be undertaken and so on.”