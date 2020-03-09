Tipp to Tory: a Tipperary mother and daughter start a new life on a Gaeltacht island

How would you feel about leaving behind life as you know it to start afresh on Ireland’s most remote, inhabited island?

Well, that’s exactly what Teresa Jordan and her young daughter Abbie have done.

Just under three years ago, they made the move from Thurles to Tory Island where they’ve now settled with Teresa’s partner, William, who’s originally from the island himself.

Tipp FM’s MaryAnn Vaughan visited them as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, to find out how the two Tipperary women are settling into life on a Gaeltacht island: