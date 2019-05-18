Tipp in top form ahead of Munster Championship

Preparation is key to Tipp’s success in this years’ Munster Senior Hurling Championship, according to Jason Forde.

The Premier showed their class overcoming Cork by 7 points last weekend, and will be hoping for something similar against Waterford tomorrow.

Jason Forde says Tipperary have been training hard for months, and have put their all in to be in top shape.





The Silvermines man says preparation is important if they’re to be successful.

Waterford travel to take on Tipperary in Semple Stadium tomorrow, with a 2pm throw in.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.

Before that game, Tipp also face Waterford in the minor hurling championship.

Throw in is at 12 noon, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.