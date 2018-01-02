Tipp Today – Monday Jan 2nd 2018

On Tipp Today with Fran Curry …

Hour One : We get a further update on the situation with the abandoned and starving horses in Tipperary; Tributes paid following death of former Tipp hurler and Clare native Michael Mick Murphy in his 100th year & Johnny Looby aims to blast those post Christmas blues.

Hour Two: John Lynch of Lynch Solicitors talks wills as well as answering a number of legal questions from our listeners; we focus on the next stage of the Dementia awareness campaign; while Trudy takes us through the various comments by callers.

Hour Three:

Dave Shanahan- CEO of Tipperary Chamber on sales over the festive season & We get advice from our resident GP Pat Harold on “Aussie” flu and whatever else ails you!