Tipp South Senior Football semi finals contested tomorrow

The south Tipp senior football championship is back in focus this weekend as both semi finals will be played this Sunday afternoon.

County finalists Ardfinnan are back in action at 2.30 in Cahir, where they take on Ballyporeen in a repeat of the county quarter final clash where John Evans’ Ardfinnan side emerged victorious.

In the other semi final at 2.30, in Munroe, there’s a repeat of last year’s county senior final where Clonmel Commercials take on Killenaule.





Both teams will go into this game fancying their chances of making the final according to Tipp football PRO Enda O’Sullivan.