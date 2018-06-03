Tipp senior hurlers pull off draw in controversial circumstances

Tipperary senior hurlers managed to pull of a draw against Waterford in their third game in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this afternoon, in controversial circumstances.

Waterford began the stronger, with a Tom Devine goal after 8 minutes, followed by a Pauric Mahoney goal on the 25 minute mark.

Corner back Michael Cahill’s sending off just on the stroke of half time left Tipp on the back foot and they went in 2-12 to 12 points down at half time.





The Déise started the second half much the stronger, with 4 unanswered points in a row, stretching their lead to 10 points, and to 11 a few minutes later.

A goal from Bonner O’ Dwyer breathed some life back into Tipp, and a controversial goal from a free in by Jason Forde saw Tipp right back in it.

The Silvermines man struck the free from the 65 yard line 27 minutes into the second half which was caught by Waterford’s Austin Gleeson on the line and cleared.

However, the umpire on the far side deemed it a goal and the green flag was raised.

The game finished 2-22 a piece.

The draw leaves Tipp with 2 points after 3 games.

Tipp’s Brendan Maher gave us his thoughts after the final whistle..