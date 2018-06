The countdown is on to next weekends meeting of Tipperary and Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium on Saturday week – it’s the first meeting of the sides since the All Ireland semi final in 2016.

The Westerners ran out winners that day, on a scoreline of 2-13 to 14 points.





Tipp FM Analyst Tom McGrath says Tipp really put it up to Mayo 2 years ago and could do it again…