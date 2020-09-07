Tipp publican says reopening will be a very costly affair

So called “wet pubs” may be allowed to reopen this month with a number of restrictions.

TJ McInerney runs TJ Mac’s pub in Mullinahone – he plans on taking the case for reopening to the Dáil tomorrow.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning he said while pub owners will abide by whatever restrictions are imposed, the operating costs are going to be substantially more than previously while there will also be a reduction in trade.





“The cost of running a bar will go up with additional staff. You can’t have parties, 21st’s; wedding parties even to remember somebody at a funeral would be an issue.”

“We appreciate the circumstances and the health guidelines come first and we’re going to embrace them. We do realise it’s a very challenging time.”

